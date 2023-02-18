Current WWE star thinks his upcoming match is bigger than facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is the biggest name in WWE, while WrestleMania is the biggest stage in the company. Facing The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of them All would be the biggest accomplishment for any wrestler, but Sami Zayn feels differently.

Sami Zayn is set to take on The Head of the Table at the Elimination Chamber premium live event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match will take place in Sami's hometown of Montreal, adding an extra layer to this highly-anticipated clash.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble, making him the number one contender for the world title at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare will face the winner of the match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview, Sami Zayn discussed the situation involving himself, Cody Rhodes, and the former Shield member:

"It's an interesting time we find ourselves in," said Sami. "When I saw him [Cody] at the Royal Rumble, the first thing he said to me was, 'this is awkward, huh?' It's a strange time. There are two guys that easily could have gone either way as far as WrestleMania, Roman Reigns, all signs are pointing here...then again, this guy's story is also pointing there. He's already punched his ticket to WrestleMania. It's either me and him, which I think is getting fans excited, or [Elimination Chamber] is my WrestleMania."

He added:

"The amazing thing is, WrestleMania is also my WrestleMania because of the position I find myself in. If I could rewrite the whole thing, I don't know if I would change anything. The fact that I'm having this match in Montreal, in a weird way, that's almost bigger than if I would have had this match with Roman at WrestleMania. I don't know if it gets bigger than this." (h/t: Fightful)

Roman Reigns reached another milestone in WWE

The Bloodline's dominance started way back in 2020 when The Tribal Chief defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020 to capture the Universal Championship. He then won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Roman Reigns has now officially hit 900 Days as the WWE Universal Champion



26 Defences on TV & PPV



Not been pinned since December 2019



The longest WWE World Title reign in 30+ years Roman Reigns has now officially hit 900 Days as the WWE Universal Champion 26 Defences on TV & PPVNot been pinned since December 2019 The longest WWE World Title reign in 30+ years https://t.co/kmZ6P0W307

Roman Reigns recently crossed 900 days as the Universal Champion, accomplishing another milestone. It will be a Herculean task for either Sami Zayn or Cody Rhodes to dethrone the world champion in the coming months.

