Current WWE Star wanted a dream match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 

Kurt Angle is undeniably one of the most popular superstars in WWE history, and one performer who wished he got to face the Olympian on the Grandest Stage of Them All was Dolph Ziggler.

In 2019, the former WWE Champion was gearing up to compete in his last match, with the company taking their time to reveal who Angle would face at WrestleMania. After weeks of building, the company decided that Baron Corbin would be Kurt's last foe in the ring.

During a recent appearance on the Comedy Store Wrestling show, Dolph Ziggler explained why he was jealous of Baron Corbin getting the chance to face Kurt.

"I was so jealous about that." said Ziggler. "They didn't tell us who was going to do it 'til a couple weeks out and I was like, 'man, are they finally going to give me a singles match at WrestleMania and I get to be in the ring with my friggin' hero Kurt Angle? The reason I have a job in wrestling, because I came in at 5'11, 180 lbs is because Kurt Angle was doing so well that they gave me a shot. That's it. He was so good that I got a tryout." H/T [Wrestling Inc]

Dolph Ziggler did, however, get the chance to go one-on-one with his hero just a few months prior as the two faced off at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Kurt Angle on his last WWE match

Whilst fans were content with the former World Heavyweight Champion choosing to step away from the ring in 2019, there was a strong section of the fan base unhappy with the fact that Baron Corbin would be his final opponent.

Speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle said that he would have loved to of wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania in 2019, given that the leader of Cenation faced off against the Olympian on his debut for the company back in 2002.

"I didn't know I was going to retire at WrestleMania, but I felt like I was losing a step. I wasn't able to be the Kurt Angle I expected myself to be, so, I decided I was going to retire at that WrestleMania against Baron. But, I called Vince, and I said, 'Listen, no disrespect to Baron. I love the kid, I think he's talented as heck, but I'd really love to wrestle John Cena' ... Vince said, 'You know what? No, because you're doing a program with Baron Corbin. You have to finish this program." H/T [Wrestling Inc]

Since retiring from the ring, Kurt Angle has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV, his most recent outing coming this past January as he and multiple other legends returned for the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW.

