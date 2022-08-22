"This is not a human" - Former WWE Champion reacts to a strange fact about Bobby Lashley 

Current WWE Superstar Big E has shared his thoughts on Bobby Lashley after finding out an odd fact concerning the imposing performer.

At 46 years of age, Lashley has managed to maintain both his mental and physical well-being while also being able to thrive at the top of his game. He is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE.

The Almighty's former rival Big E recently found out during an interview on the Out of Character podcast that Lashley does not watch TV, leading the New Day stablemate to voice an odd take about the multi-time WWE Champion.

"See this further proves my theory that Bobby Lashley is indeed not a human being but he is some kind of a cyborg. Honestly look at the man, he might look younger than he did 15 years ago, it doesn't make any sense... and when that man hits you he it's 'like this is not a human, this is some other kind of organism that I'm not familiar with', but that makes sense. You see? I mean, well, robots don't need to watch television now. They don't need pleasure and entertainment, It all all adds up." From 3:54 to 4:26

Lately, Bobby Lashley had one of the best matches of his career as he went one-on-one with Ciampa on Monday Night RAW where he defended the United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley on keeping in shape

At 46 the former Marine turned pro-wrestler is one of the oldest stars on WWE's current roster, however, he undoubtedly remains one of the most athletic.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lashley revealed how he is able to stay in such great shape.

"I just had a birthday and turned 46. I saw another guy who is 46 and was like 'holy cow he looks like my dad'. So I'm not a real person. I'm like a cyborg or something, or something from a different planet." Lashley then added: "The one thing that I do is consistency, consistency is the key for me. I'm that guy that wakes up at 5 in the morning and does his cardio. I'm always rehabbing, always taking care of myself." H/T Sportskeeda

Since returning to WWE in 2018, Bobby Lashley has had some stellar matches against top stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

