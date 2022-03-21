“I have not been released” - Current WWE Superstar jokes about Mia Yim fueling rumors

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin has denied rumors of him being released from the company. The former United States Champion also joked that Mia Yim started rumors of his release.

Benjamin returned to WWE back in 2017. Since then, he has regularly teamed up with Cedric Alexander as part of The Hurt Business. The pairing even joined forces with Bobby Lashley and MVP as part of the faction.

Benjamin assured fans that he is still a part of the company and even thanked fans for their concerns. He tweeted:

"I have not been released from WWE. I obviously don’t know where this false report started (probably @MiaYim) but for those that cared thank you but at this time your concerns are premature."

When WWE Champion Brock Lesnar asked Shelton Benjamin to not use the 450 splash

During a recent conversation on Fightful, Shelton Benjamin claimed that Brock Lesnar told him not to use the 450 Splash. Benjamin said:

“The last time I did it [the 450 Splash] I basically got injured. I banged my elbow and I actually had to have surgery on it. That’s pretty much why I took it out of the repertoire. Then, going further, there’s a lot of stuff I used to do that I just stopped doing. Believe it or not, this is advice that Brock gave me (...) He said, ‘If you can hit it 10 out of 10 times, do it. If you can do it nine out of 10 times, never try to do it on TV.’ (...) I can still do a lot of stuff. I just choose not to because one—why? Two—the margin for error is greater than I want to risk." (H/T: Ringside News)

Benjamin is a three-time Intercontinental Champion and has held the US Championship once. He is also a three-time 24/7 Title holder and is a three-time tag team champion, and was even a part of Team Angle.

The former US Champion is quite close with Brock Lesnar in real-life, having met him at the University of Minnesota and sharing a room with him.

