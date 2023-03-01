Current WWE Superstar calls out Shawn Michaels for being biased as an authority figure

Grayson Waller took a surprising shot at WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, accusing him of being a stereotypical authority figure ahead of tonight's NXT.

The 32-year-old star has been hammering Michaels since losing the NXT title to Bron Breakker at Vengeance Day. He even interrupted HBK's press conference and continued yelling at him until Matt Bloom intervened and pulled him away.

Waller was also visibly upset following his match with Tyler Bate and argued with Michaels backstage.

The WWE Hall of Famer has given the Australian superstar another day off this week as punishment for back-to-back heated backstage altercations.

Ahead of tonight's show, the 32-year-old star took to Twitter to mention why The Heartbreak Kid does not allow him on WWE NXT.

"Unfortunately, Grayson Waller isn't a Mr. Michaels guy; I am not some former college athlete with no charisma. I am not a flop from the UK, I am not a micro-wrestler who reminds Shawn of himself, and I don't have a famous wrestling dad," he said.

You can check out Waller's tweet below:

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE . AMA on my Insta now #WWENXT Mr Michaels won’t let me on @WWENXT TV again. AMA on my Insta now Mr Michaels won’t let me on @WWENXT TV again 💔. AMA on my Insta now 🔫 #WWENXT https://t.co/DNXJovVmND

The company appears to be working on a future show with the Hall of Famer and Waller. Seeing how Michaels reacts to Grayson Waller's cheap shot on social media will be interesting.

