Current WWE Superstar details her childhood crush on Shawn Michaels 

Many of the current crop of WWE Superstars idolized the past generation of wrestlers, and several even developed crushes, like Natalya on Shawn Michaels.

Natalya grew up in the business as the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and the niece of Bret Hart. This means that she has grown up watching some of the biggest legends to ever step foot in a ring.

She recently revealed in an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower that she developed quite the crush on Shawn Michaels when she was younger:

“Shawn Michaels was like my very first crush. When I was a little girl I loved The Rockers. When they were the Rockers, I had a huge crush on Shawn Michaels. My little sister liked Marty Jannetty. We would always watch them wrestle my dad and my uncle," said Natalya. (via SEScoops)

Given the history her uncle Bret and Shawn have, this crush must have been quite the talking point at family dinners.

Natalya is set to face Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank next weekend

Natalya has been a part of WWE for more than 12 years. But after being overlooked for much of her career, she appears to have hit her stride in recent weeks.

The former women's champion has delivered some of the best promos of her career whilst building up to her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey.

Natalya was the woman who trained Rousey ahead of her company debut. Come next weekend at Money in the Bank, she will look to become the first woman to ever force Rousey to tap out.

The one-time best friends have made their feud personal in recent weeks. The WWE Universe hotly anticipates how this will play out in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

