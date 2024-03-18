Current WWE Superstar claims she will never wrestle again

Jade Cargill has been one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest draws in the past year. Her signing made headlines across the world and had the WWE Universe jumping. However, she has been utilized minimally, and fans want to know when she will wrestle again. She recently responded to a fan's question on X (formerly Twitter).

Jade Cargill was last seen in action at the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. It was also her first match in WWE since making her first appearance at Fastlane. She was able to make it to the final three stars before Liv Morgan eliminated her.

The WWE Universe had expected to see the former AEW star participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Australia. However, she wasn't a part of the qualifying matches. A concerned fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask her about her future in wrestling. Cargill jokingly replied that she may never wrestle again.

"Never. I make enough money not to. I told you guys that….why do we keep bringing this up?", she said.

Why did Triple H take so long to debut Jade Cargill?

The former AEW star was seen on WWE TV ahead of Fastlane 2023. She was greeted by Triple H at the show who welcomed her on her journey with the Stamford-based promotion. Even though she was first seen as a part of the company in October, she was not featured in the Survivor Series event a month later.

The fans, disappointed at Cargill missing out on yet another PLE, questioned Triple H about the company's plans for her, at the post-show press conference. The Game detailed that there was a lot of excitement about Big Jade joining the company and promised that whatever she did later would be explosive.

The WWE Universe wasn't disappointed when she finally made her in-ring debut in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. In the thirty-women elimination match, she eliminated three big names and definitely seems destined for greatness.