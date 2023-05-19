Current WWE Superstar "controversially" rates 6-time Champion higher than The Rock and John Cena

WWE RAW Superstar Bronson Reed recently claimed that six-time World Champion Batista is a better wrestler turned actor than John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Cena, The Rock, and Dave Bautista made a career in Hollywood soon after they moved away from WWE. The Leader of Cenation has been in movies such as The Marine, Fast 9, Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, and many others.

On the other hand, The Rock has been in films such as The Scorpion King, Moana, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji, Black Adam, and many others.

Alongside the footsteps of John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, even Batista has played significant roles in Hollywood movies like Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Army of the Dead, Spectre, Knock at the Cabin, Riddick, Blade Runner 2049, and many others.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, while speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, controversially yet jokingly stated that Batista is his top "wrestler-turned-actor" pick among the three men.

"I'm a big of Batista and his acting work. I really liked the Knock at the Cabin that came out this year as well. I think I am gonna go out and be controversial and get some heat for this. But I think he is the best wrestler turned actor there is," Reed said. [2:00 - 2:27]

John Cena has promised to congratulate Charlotte Flair if she creates an iconic moment

John Cena recently stated that if 14-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair beats his and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's world title record, he will personally congratulate her.

Both The Leader of Cenation and The Nature Boy holds the record of 16 world championship reigns in WWE. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has 14 world title victories in WWE, which has grabbed the interest of many fans.

The former WWE Champion admitted on Josh Horowitz's HappySadConfused podcast that if The Queen overtook him to win 17 world titles and made a remarkable moment, he would be there to toast her alongside Ric Flair.

"I do like the legacy that Charlotte [Flair] is creating for herself. I know Ric Flair had said something about if she were to win a 17th championship, we should be there, both to shake her hand and I got to see Ric recently and tell him that if that happens, we will both be there because I think that's tremendous," John Cena said.

The Leader of Cenation is currently on his way to Hollywood for Fast X, the tenth movie of the Fast and Furious franchise. It is unclear whether the former World Champion will return to the company for a 17th world title shot.

Do you think Batista is a better wrestler turned actor than John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson? Sound off in the comments section below.

