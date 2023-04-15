Current WWE Superstar details becoming emotional after meeting Rey Mysterio 

Rey Mysterio is a wrestling legend who spent a large chunk of his life in WWE. He was a childhood hero to many, including 34-year-old SmackDown star Ricochet.

The One and Only recently discussed his match against the Hall of Famer back in 2016 during the season two finale of Lucha Underground.

In an interview with SPORF, Ricochet revealed the wave of emotions he felt after facing the wrestler he looked up to when he was a young kid. The former Intercontinental Champion even stated that he couldn't contain himself when he walked into Rey Mysterio's locker post-match:

“That match in Lucha Underground, it was so amazing. It’s hard to put into words. After the match was done, he left and left me in the middle of the ring. He let me get the applause, and under the mask, I’m crying. Then when we get to the back, I go to his locker room to thank him for the match, and I can’t even talk. I can’t speak, I’m so choked up. He saw that, and like I said, it’s hard to even put into words what he means. It really lit a fire under Ricochet to get to that level.” [H/T: SPORF]

How the WWE Hall of Famer influenced Ricochet's career?

Despite not getting the opportunity to go one-on-one on WWE TV, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet got to wrestle on the weekly shows a few times in multiple superstar matches. They even tagged alongside each other in the WWE Superstar Spectacle event on January 22, 2021, in an eight-man tag team contest.

Ricochet further explained why he loved the masked luchador legend and how the latter's career resonated with him:

“He was the most inspirational to me. Especially as a kid. Seeing Rey Mysterio go out there with Big Show and with Brock Lesnar and with Randy Orton and still prevailing, it helped me feel like ‘I’m gonna do that one day.'”

Rey Mysterio is currently going strong at 48 years young, part of the SmackDown roster, and feuding with his son Dominik Mysterio and the latter's faction, The Judgment Day.

Meanwhile, Ricochet is also on the blue brand, having formed an unlikely alliance with Braun Strowman. The duo competed in a WrestleMania Showcase Fatal-4 Way match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All earlier this month.

You can read more about Chad Gable, who also competed in the aforementioned match, talking about retaining the bout's concept for future editions of the annual extravaganza here.

