37-year-old WWE Superstar claims annual tradition should begin following his match at WrestleMania 39

An argument can be made that this year's WWE WrestleMania spectacle is among the top five of the event's renditions. Aside from the obvious best bouts on the card, there was one in particular that exceeded low expectations.

Fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium were cheering on for the eight men wrestling inside the squared circle in a match that was billed as the "WrestleMania Showcase."

Chad Gable spoke highly of the match when he and Otis appeared on the latest edition of the Out of Character podcast. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion was seen performing his finisher, the 'Chaos Theory,' on Braun Strowman during the bout, which many consider to be the standout moment of the entire contest.

Gable teased the possibility of the match's concept returning as an annual element of the extravaganza:

"I think when that match got announced (men’s tag showcase at WrestleMania), a lot of people thought, oh, they’re just throwing this on the card to get a bunch of guys a match, you know, whatever, fair enough. Butewe didn’t look at it that way. I think all of us treated it like, this is our chance, chip on our shoulder. We got a chance to prove something here that not only did we deserve to be on this show from the beginning but if they’re gonna do it and call it a showcase thing, that’s exactly what we’re gonna give ‘em and don’t be surprised if going forward, this becomes a tradition where they do this showcase thing because we showed them what we can do when they give us an opportunity like that." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Chad Gable on Triple H giving him the opportunity in WWE

Chad Gable had big things to say about Triple H, especially the latter's booking of him since taking over the company as head of WWE creative, on the aforementioned podcast. The King of Kings presented him right, believes the 37-year-old star:

"I think the way that Hunter’s used me over the past 8-9 months allowed me to show everybody what I can do technically. Also, on the character side of things, and what that does, I think in the long term, is earn the respect of fans because they sniff that out, and it's not just the thing where ‘oh, yeah he’s a great wrestler, no, he’s also entertaining us in the meantime.’" [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

You can read more about Chad Gable talking about his ongoing storyline on WWE RAW and the apparent 'never seen before' creative ideas for it here. The former tag champ hopes it carries on till at least Summerslam.

