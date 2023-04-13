"Some pretty wild ones" - WWE RAW Superstar hopes interesting creative ideas will help carry on current storyline till SummerSlam

WWE will return to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, after 16 years for SummerSlam on August 5, 2023. There have already been talks of several blockbuster matches for the show, and Chad Gable hopes Alpha Academy's ongoing storyline with Maximum Male Models continues through the summer.

There were reports earlier this year that WWE is hoping to push Chad Gable as a serious singles star moving forward, while Otis will join Maximum Male Models in more of a comedy role.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Chad Gable touched on a variety of topics, including delivering the Chaos Theory to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 39.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion praised Triple H for the latter's booking of him, further expressing his desire that the company will allow both teams to tell their story on-screen in the coming months.

"We have a lot of ideas we’ve thrown out, some pretty wild ones, that I hope they run with going forward. I hope this isn’t one of those flash in the pan things that is going to be over with in the next couple weeks. If I had it my way, this Male Model stuff is going to last all summer. We have ideas in the pipeline that can get us there. It’s going to be entertaining stuff that you’ve never seen before," said Gable. [H/T: Fightful]

OtisStanClub @stan_otis Chad gable was busy looking for the missing otis. Clearly sad by his inability to find his friend. When he did find him otis was doing a photoshoot for maximum male models and branding a new name “Otise” gable wasn’t sure what he was seeing Chad gable was busy looking for the missing otis. Clearly sad by his inability to find his friend. When he did find him otis was doing a photoshoot for maximum male models and branding a new name “Otise” gable wasn’t sure what he was seeing https://t.co/RwRKpmaiHx

Chad Gable, having previously been on the verge of becoming King of the Ring, defeated Baron Corbin on the Road to WrestleMania 39 on WWE RAW and brought up their history dating back to KOTR 2019.

Chad Gable had high praise directed at the WWE RAW stable

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles had previously brought up Chad Gable in conversation, voicing his take on the latter's lack of ambition despite having all the makings of a top star.

Chad Gable seems to be content in the position he is in, often citing the opportunities he gets on WWE TV as a blessing. In the aforementioned interview, he praised Maximum Male Models for their efforts and for making the most out of their TV time:

"Let me take a second to touch on those guys and Maxxine. They are finally getting a chance to do their stuff on a bigger level on TV. We have so much talent on our roster that doesn't always get a chance to shine. It's so cool to see them because I've known for a while, and if you watch any stuff they do on their own and put on YouTube, you can see how entertaining they are and how they dove in to these characters," he said.

Gable continued that it's a matter of running with what you get rather than complaining about everything:

"You're not always maybe the most happy with what the company is giving you from time to time, character-wise, I've spoken on the Shorty G thing in the past, but like me and them, I didn't complain about it. 'This is what they're giving me, let's make the most of it.' Those guys got this modeling thing, they could have done the same thing and walked around with a boo boo face, 'this su*ks,' but they are so committed to it in a way that is so endearing. People, the more they get of them, the more they are going to start to love to hate them in the best possible way." [H/T: Fightful]

Anthony Wrestling World @Anthonywrestle With Otis possibly joining the Maximum male models do you think this is for Chad Gable to get a single Competitor push? #WrestleMania With Otis possibly joining the Maximum male models do you think this is for Chad Gable to get a single Competitor push? #WrestleMania https://t.co/IblC7c5P23

It remains to be seen whether Chad Gable's wishes will come to fruition. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility that a match between the teams could be added to the Summerslam match card.

