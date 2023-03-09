Potential 2023 King of the Ring winner recalls the last time he almost won the WWE tournament

WWE has announced the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, this time as a premium live event, scheduled on May 27, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While this is a great opportunity for the Stamford-based promotion to push an up-and-comer, there may already be a breakout star in Chad Gable.

The WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champion put on a high-octane, action-packed performance last week on Monday Night RAW against Cody Rhodes, evoking fan reactions up to the point where they wanted to see Chad Gable win the 2023 King of the Ring. After defeating Baron Corbin in a singles match this week, Gable posted:

"That was for Shorty G, you clown," he wrote.

Baron Corbin became the 2019 King of the Ring by winning the finals against none other than Chad Gable himself. The Alpha Academy star feuded with Corbin at the time, even winning a pay-per-view match over the latter at Hell in a Cell 2019.

Triple H may have plans to split the WWE tag team

Chad Gable has mostly been part of the tag team division over the years, teaming up with Jason Jordan, Bobby Roode, and Otis. His most recent tag title win came on the Road to WrestleMania last year when Alpha Academy picked up a massive victory over RK-Bro.

After a brief run with the belts, the duo dropped them back to Randy Orton and Riddle on the March 7, 2022, edition of RAW.

Despite being a consistent workhorse of WWE, the 36-year-old's performance against Cody Rhodes on RAW last week has put him on the map.

As per the latest reports, a singles push for Chad Gable may be in the works. Meanwhile, his tag team partner Otis will be moved to the faction Maximum Male Models.

"There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role. Gable and Otis are on the fence about splitting up due to their long time, close friendship," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

