Former WWE Tag Team Champions "on the fence" about rumored break-up; Triple H's likely plan for both stars - Reports

One of WWE's most prominent tag teams might be breaking up, with the events of this week's episode of RAW serving as an indicator of their future. Chad Gable and Otis look to be going their separate ways after over two years as Alpha Academy.

The former Olympian lost to Cody Rhodes in a great match on the Monday night show, furthering his stock as a potential singles star. It was as much of a showcase for Gable as it was for the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. Meanwhile, Otis became the newest member of Maximum Male Models. after Maxxine Dupri had been trying to recruit him for weeks.

He will adopt a comedy role in the group. WRKD Wrestling reported the same on Twitter, noting that there have been discussions of a singles push for Chad Gable. However, the report also mentions both members aren't 100% behind their split due to their real-life friendship.

Here is what they said:

"There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role. Gable and Otis are on the fence about splitting up due to their long time, close friendship," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling More on last night’s tweet:



There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role.



It remains to be seen whether the association between Gable and Otis is wholly dissolved in the coming weeks. WWE's vision for both stars will become apparent soon.

Alpha Academy has had a memorable run on WWE RAW

2022 was a breakout year for Alpha Academy, as they stood out as one of WWE's top heel duos. They won the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro in January and went on an enjoyable run.

Otis and Chad Gable's feud with Randy Orton and Matt Riddle was simple and effective. However, after they lost their Tag Team Titles, they took on more of a utility role on the red brand without having too much spotlight on them.

So, while it would be a shame to see Alpha Academy break up, it might be what's best for them. Triple H's likely plans for both stars in WWE are pretty exciting, especially with Gable potentially about to get a singles push. He has earned this opportunity.

Do you think Alpha Academy should have a full-blown split on WWE RAW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

