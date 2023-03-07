"US title shot," "We riot" – Fans believe WWE RAW star should win the upcoming King of The Ring tournament

Last Night, WWE RAW was filled with several memorable and shocking moments in Boston, where the company confirmed three matches for WrestleMania and announced King & Queen of The Ring tournaments for Saudi Arabia. Fans believe Chad Gable should win the upcoming tournament.

After the arrival of the new regime, Triple H began using talents who were underutilized on the main roster to give them more exposure on weekly television. One star to have thrived under the new regime on WWE RAW is Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy.

Gable has impressed fans with his performances on a regular basis and fans now want the star to receive a massive push. After the announcement of the King and Queen of The Ring tournament, the WWE Universe wants Chad Gable to win the tournament and get a significant push.

Check out some of the reactions:

NSAStevens @NSAStevens Chad Gable should win King of the Ring and get a US Title shot at SummerSlam Chad Gable should win King of the Ring and get a US Title shot at SummerSlam

Mark Kreutzer @markkreutzer42 WWE @WWE



#WWEKingAndQueen BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27! BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27!#WWEKingAndQueen https://t.co/CPepD9XoEG Book underdog King Chad Gable or don’t bother booking the tournament at all twitter.com/WWE/status/163… Book underdog King Chad Gable or don’t bother booking the tournament at all twitter.com/WWE/status/163…

Miles✨ @MilesBelair Dana Brooke and Chad Gable.



King and Queen of the ring should only be won by underutilized wrestlers who have actual talent. Dana Brooke and Chad Gable. King and Queen of the ring should only be won by underutilized wrestlers who have actual talent. https://t.co/rzp7fTaTsb

There is an ongoing storyline between Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models which could lead to Otis turning on his tag team partner.

Chad Gable defeated Baron Corbin on WWE RAW

Over the past few months, Baron Corbin formed an alliance with JBL and lost a handful of matches which led to the former WWE Champion dumping Corbin on WWE RAW.

Upon losing his mentor, the Lone Wolf has been treated poorly on the red brand where he has been on a losing streak. Meanwhile, Chad Gable's recent performances have impressed fans around the world

Last night, Maximum Male Model's Maxxine Dupri asked Corbin to take out Chad Gable as the stable wants Otis to leave Alpha Academy and join their model agency.

The two superstars met inside the squared circle on WWE RAW where Gable came out victorious after Corbin tapped out to the Ankle Lock. It will be interesting to see what's next for Alpha Academy, MMM, and Baron Corbin.

Do you think Chad Gable should win the King of The Ring tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

