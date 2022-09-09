"I wanted to be very careful"- Current WWE Superstar on why he never publicly talked about Roman Reigns

Karrion Kross shared the reason why he never spoke publicly about Roman Reigns during his first WWE run.

Karrion Kross made his surprise return to WWE shortly after Triple H gained creative power. He and Scarlett Bordeaux were let go by WWE following his forgettable main roster stint. Kross did quite well for himself during his WWE NXT run, though, and is a two-time WWE NXT Champion.

While speaking with Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Espanol, Kross opened up on moving up to the main roster during his first WWE run. He said that he never mentioned The Tribal Chief in a public setting. He believes that if you say something publicly, it never happens.

Check out his full comments below:

"When I was leaving NXT the first time, and coming to the main roster, my goal was to compete against Roman Reigns. I wanted to be very careful how I wanted to talk about that publicly, because sometimes when you say what you wanna do, publicly, it will never happen."

Kross continued:

"People would ask me, 'Do you wanna wrestle Goldberg, do you wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar, do you wanna wrestle Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton?' Yes, across the boards. But I would never ever talk about Roman Reigns, because I didn't want him to know I was coming." [8:56-9:34]

Karrion Kross is reportedly going to face Roman Reigns in the near future

Karrion Kross sent a warning to Reigns on the very night he made his big return to WWE. He has since made it clear that he aims to dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the top guy in WWE.

A look at Kross' daily Instagram stories is enough to realize that he wants to take the WWE and Universal title belts of Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that a Reigns-Kross match could possibly happen at Survivor Series 2022.

If the feud does happen, it would be interesting to see if Kross manages to topple Reigns or ends up becoming another name on his ever-growing list of victims.

