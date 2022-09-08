WWE Superstar shares embarrassing photoshopped picture of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns won't be thrilled with fellow WWE Superstar Karrion Kross' recent Instagram story.

Karrion Kross made his big WWE return along with his wife Scarlett Bordeaux on SmackDown and has made his intentions pretty clear. The former NXT Champion has his eyes on The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Ever since his return, Karrion Kross has been sharing fan-edited images on his Instagram stories, hinting that he will hold WWE's top titles in the near future.

He recently shared another interesting photoshopped image made by a fan on his Instagram handle. The image shows Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux standing tall over unconscious and destroyed Reigns, with Kross holding the Universal title. Kross can also be seen staring at former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Karrion Kross with a massive shot at Reigns

Roman Reigns vs. Karrion Kross is bound to happen in the coming months

Roman Reigns faced Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. At one point during the match, Kross and Scarlett could be seen in the front row.

Kross distracted The Scottish Warrior and Reigns ended up taking advantage of the interference. The Tribal Chief eventually defeated McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns isn't booked for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules event. In regards to a possible feud between Reigns and Kross, Meltzer said that the match would either happen on weekly WWE TV or at Survivor Series.

Karrion Kross' previous WWE run ended on a sour note. He was repackaged shortly after his arrival on the main roster following a successful NXT stint. Unfortunately, his time on WWE RAW was an utter disaster and he was eventually let go by WWE in November 2021.

Now that Triple H is in charge, it won't be a surprise if Kross ends up winning a top title somewhere down the line.

What remains to be seen is whether The Game trusts Kross' star power to the extent that he will let him beat Roman Reigns in the near future.

Do you think Karrion Kross has it in him to take down Roman Reigns and become the new undisputed world champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

