Current WWE Superstar officially returning to another wrestling company after 7 years

A current WWE Superstar is set to make a grand return to his old stomping grounds. Former Tag Team Champion and one-half of The War Raiders, Ivar, has officially been confirmed for Chaotic Wrestling's 25 Year Celebration.Erik and Ivar made a big return to the WWE tag team division in October 2024. Later the same year, they won the World Tag Team Championship by dethroning The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. They eventually lost the titles to The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Their reign as the World Tag Team Champions ended after 124 days.On social media, Chaotic Wrestling confirmed that the promotion's former three-time Heavyweight Champion will be returning for the first time since 2018. He also has his sights on the Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship and will challenge the winner of Mortar and Richard Holliday, who are set to cross paths in a Casket Match at “Summer Chaos.”Check out the announcement by Chaotic Wrestling:WWE star Ivar recalled almost retiring from Professional WrestlingIvar recalled how a neck injury almost ended his Professional Wrestling career. Speaking to Gorilla Position, the 41-year-old star admitted that at one point in his career, he thought that he had no choice but to step away from the business.Ivar said:&quot;So, the first injury was the temporary paralysis, and that resulted in a double fusion. So, I had two levels fused (...) That was in 2020, and last year, right around now, the level above herniated. So, for five days, the medical team told me when they got my results for the MRI that my career was over. They gave me mental health paperwork to prepare myself and stuff,&quot;The War Raiders have formed an alliance with Penta on WWE television. The trio defeated The New Day and Grayson Waller on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW.