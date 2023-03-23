Current WWE Superstar is "one of the hardest workers in the business" claims Stone Cold Steve Austin

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Stone Cold Steve Austin has been quick to praise a former main eventer of the Show of Shows, that being top WWE Superstar The Miz.

After joining the company in 2004, The Miz was met with rejection from a strong portion of the locker room due to his reality TV show roots. Despite his difficult start, The Awesome One never faltered, leading to him eventually winning multiple championships in WWE. He even headlined WrestleMania 27 with John Cena.

Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, Stone Cold praised the hard work and determination that the Cleveland native has shown over the years.

"Miz is one of the hardest workers in the business who really worked hard to get himself in the position that he's had." H/T (NBC Los Angeles)

Although he has no match confirmed for WrestleMania 39, The Miz has been given a major responsibility as he will be hosting the PLE on April 1st and 2nd.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be at WrestleMania 39?

Given how impressive Austin looked in the ring last year against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, many fans are hoping to see the Hall of Famer back in action again this year.

During a recent interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked if he will be at the Show of Shows next month.

"You know, I haven't heard anything as we speak right now, probably two weeks away, and it's the biggest show of the year. Right now, I think WWE has got as good a roster as they've had since the Attitude Era. They've got a deep roster. So I think, so many guys and girls need those coveted spots. They've got plenty of names to draw from, plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars." [From 4:28 - 4:55] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Despite Austin seemingly set to miss the show, WWE has assembled a great card. The main event of the two-night extravaganza will see Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes taking on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

