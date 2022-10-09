Current WWE Superstar praises Irish dominance following Sheamus & Finn Balor's wins at Extreme Rules

Irish-born stars Sheamus and Finn Balor had an impressive outing at WWE Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, NXT Superstar JD McDonagh has taken to social media to praise his fellow countrymen.

McDonagh was called up to NXT 2.0 from NXT UK in the summer of 2022 and went straight for the NXT Championship. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has already challenged Bron Breakker for the title once and will get a second chance later this month, with Ilja Dragunov thrown into the mix.

McDonagh's countrymen, Sheamus and Finn Balor, were victorious at last night's WWE Extreme Rules in their respective matches. The outcomes impressed The Irish Ace, who took to social media to praise the former champions. He further noted that Irish wrestlers currently dominate the wrestling business.

"Finn. Becky. Sheamus. The Irish run the game. #ExtremeRules," he said.

Alongside Finn Balor and The Celtic Warrior, McDonagh also mentioned Becky Lynch, who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Celtic Warrior led The Brawling Brutes to a victory over Imperium in a Six-Man Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, Finn Balor made The Rated-R Superstar utter the words "I Quit' in their brutal bout.

How did Twitter respond to the praise for Sheamus, Lynch, and Balor?

Wrestling fans across the board have also taken to the social media platform to respond to the NXT star's post.

One fan disagreed with McDonagh because none of the stars he named hold a championship belt currently.

The reply prompted a response from The Irish Ace, who claimed that the fan just did not understand his perspective.

One WWE Universe member paid homage to legendary Irishman Fit Finlay.

Another fan told JD it would soon be his turn as NXT Champion.

One fan told the up-and-comer that he wasn't wrong.

Another simply told McDonagh that he was biased.

JD McDonagh will challenge for the NXT Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc in a Triple Threat Match against Ilja Dragunov and champion Bron Breakker. The event is set to take place on October 22, 2022.

What did you think of JD McDonagh's tweet? Do the Irish really run professional wrestling? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

