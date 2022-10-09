"I don’t even know what the f to say" - Current WWE Superstar reacts to Bray Wyatt's incredible return at Extreme Rules

Current WWE star T-Bar has reacted to Bray Wyatt's incredible return at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

During the closing segment of the show, the former Universal Champion finally unveiled himself. For weeks, WWE has dropped numerous White Rabbit hints.

Taking to Twitter, T-Bar praised Wyatt's return and how the segment eventually played out.

"That was so good I don’t even know what the f to say." wrote T-Bar.

T-BAR @TBARRetribution That was so good I don't even know what the f to say.

Interestingly enough, during The Fiend's original run in WWE two years ago, he shared a segment with RETRIBUTION.

The Mustafa Ali-led faction previously had their sights set on Wyatt and Alexa Bliss on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

How did fans react to T-Bar's tweet regarding Bray Wyatt?

In reaction to T-Bar's tweet regarding Bray Wyatt's return, fans had various takes. Responding to the 35-year-old, the WWE Universe questioned when he was going to return to his old gimmick of Dominik Dijakovic.

Meanwhile, others simply praised Wyatt's return and how it was orchestrated.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Antonio Franco @TonioFranco @TBARRetribution It was one of those very rare moments in wrestling where you know you're witnessing history.

Mark Curran (Lightshock16) @LS16Gaming @TBARRetribution You and me both T-Bar lad. I stayed up till 4am and I was not left disappointed.

Jonathan Martin @FrosteeWolf

Jonathan Martin @FrosteeWolf

That's what my next move would be @TBARRetribution Now for the debut of Dominick Dijakovic to the main roster to add yet another fantastic talent to TV

PGD⨂ @pgd543 @TBARRetribution praying for the day you get on one of these shows dude.

Karine @KurtisDefender @TBARRetribution I'm glad you had a good time. I miss you a lot Dijak , I hope to see you soon.

This was Wyatt's return to the world of professional wrestling for the first time in over a year. He was let go by WWE back in July, marking the end of his 12-year tenure with the company.

During his run in WWE, Wyatt underwent numerous gimmick changes. He was previously known as Husky Harris and was part of the Nexus. However, it was his run as the leader of The Wyatt Family that got him over with the WWE Universe.

After being repackaged as The Fiend, Wyatt won the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2019 by beating Seth Rollins. His reign ended at the hands of Goldberg before he was paired with Alexa Bliss on TV.

It now remains to be seen how WWE will book the former Universal Champion going forward and who his first feud will be against.

