"Don’t make me emotional" - Current WWE Superstar reacts to reports of Sasha Banks and Naomi's possible return

WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka had a wholesome reaction to the possibility of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the company.

Banks and Naomi walked out on an episode of WWE RAW in May due to creative differences with their booking with regards to the Women's Tag Team Titles. Over the past few weeks, rumors have emerged stating that the duo is set to return to WWE in the near future.

A recent update on the Banks-Naomi situation claimed that the two popular female stars were backstage at WWE RAW tonight. The official Twitter handle of Gorilla Position shared a tweet asking if Banks and Naomi would make their long-anticipated return on tonight's episode of RAW.

The tweet received a heartfelt response from current WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka, who did not want to get emotional.

"Don’t make me emotional," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

How did WWE fans react to Tamina's tweet about a possible Sasha Banks-Naomi return?

The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see Banks and Naomi make their returns to the company for a while now.

Several fans responded to Tamina's tweet and shared her sentiments.

Tamina, Naomi, and Banks were part of Team B.A.D. back in the day. Naomi has spoken up about the formation of the group and how the three wrestlers reacted to the same:

"When we found out we would have Sasha Banks, Tamina and I started jumping for joy! They told us that we had to think of a name for the team and since we were rude we thought about calling ourselves bad. Sasha also liked the idea. So we started thinking about acronyms to express that and we came up with 'Beautiful and Dangerous'. Although I think it was originally 'Beautiful and Dominant', or something like that, but we made it work," she said. [H/T Super Luchas]

Judging by Tamina's tweet, it's quite clear that she would love to see Sasha Banks and Naomi make their returns as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen whether the rumors end up being true and the duo do end up coming back to the promotion under the creative leadership of Triple H.

