"The most awesome referee in WWE history"- Current champion reacts to The Miz officiating a match on RAW

WWE Superstar Theory shared his thoughts on The Miz donning the black and white striped shirt on RAW during a match between Mustafa Ali and Ciampa.

This week on RAW, Mustafa Ali faced Ciampa in a singles match after the latter attacked the returning superstar two weeks in a row. The A-Lister then came out to announce that he’s going to be the special guest referee before assuring Ali that he’s going to "call it right down the middle."

However, that was not the case during the contest, as The Awesome One's misuse of power was on full display. The Miz refused to count for Ali's pin attempts multiple times before quickly counting Ciampa's call.

Speaking about the incident on RAW Talk, Theory stated that Ali does not deserve a chance at the United States Championship after the latter failed to win his match on The Miz's watch:

"I think we had a history-making moment. We had the most awesome referee in WWE history. Yeah, I'm talking about the Miz. I saw Ali's match with Ciampa and it's just so disappointing that a guy like Ali thinks he can be handed a shot at this United States Championship and he can't even get the job done with such a great referee like The Miz watching. It's OK though, because you know what it is. I'm going to keep holding on to this. I'm gonna stay the United States champion. And how long is that gonna last? All Day," Theory said. (From 0:37 to 1:12)

Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz on WWE RAW two weeks back

After being away for more than six months, Ali returned to RAW last month during a MizTV segment, which also featured the United States Champion Theory.

After an initial war of words between Ali and the heel duo, the former declared that he was back to win a championship in WWE. The former 205 Live star then proposed a title match for RAW, but Theory denied. The upstart then stated that Ali would face the reality TV star because he sent a text to Mr. McMahon.

Mustafa Ali was able to register a quick win on his return after defeating The Miz via a roll-up. Ali's victory, however, was short-lived as Ciampa attacked him on his way back.

Ali also had a championship contender's opportunity as he faced the two-time WWE Champion and Theory in a two-on-one handicap match last week. However, The A-Lister was able to avenge his loss from the prior week after pinning Ali.

