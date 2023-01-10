Current WWE Superstar recaps his huge victory over member of The Bloodline

The Bloodline is arguably the biggest act in WWE today, and getting a win over them is no easy task. However, NXT star Grayson Waller has recently been touting his victory over the group's enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

Prior to being aligned with his cousin Roman Reigns and his brothers, The Usos, on SmackDown, Sikoa faced off against Waller on WWE's third brand NXT last summer.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Grayson was asked to give his opinion on the youngest member of the top WWE faction.

"I did (face him) and I beat him. I beat a member of the Bloodline. Not many people can say that. I beat Solo Sikoa and I’ll keep saying it. I’ll say this, he’s very close to being Australian. He does a lot of stuff without shoes on, does stuff with no shoes on. In Australia, I walk around with no shoes on. That impresses me. No many people can do that. Especially in this country. He’s the closest to Australian that I think they have Yeah, we do (have scorpions running around). But we’re tough. We ain’t stressed." (H/T Fightful)

Since making his main roster debut this past September at Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa has improved by leaps and bounds, emerging as one of WWE's brightest young stars.

What did Roman Reigns say to Solo Sikoa after he joined The Bloodline

As the youngest and most inexperienced member of the group, the 29-year-old has leaned on the words of Roman Reigns and his brothers for advice.

Speaking with The New York Post, the former NXT North American Champion recapped what Roman said to him after he became a part of The Bloodline.

"Stay out of trouble, you know what I mean? Keep your head down and just work hard. The eyes up, the ears open, the mouth shut," said Sikoa. (H/T The New York Post)

Solo Sikoa's stock rose even further this past Monday on RAW as he defeated a former World Heavyweight Champion in the form of the experienced Dolph Ziggler.

How far can Solo Sikoa go in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

