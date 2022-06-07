Current WWE Superstar says Randy Orton's career is over

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, a special episode of The Miz TV occurred with Riddle as a guest. The A-Lister claimed that Randy Orton's career was over.

Following their tag team title unification match against The Usos, the team of The Viper and Riddle lost the match and were assaulted. Since then, Orton has been sidelined with a back injury.

His former tag team partner then made sure that even though he was out, RK-Bro was still alive. This was on display during tonight's segment, where the former tag team champion gave a shoutout to Orton before The Miz interrupted him and said the latter's career was over.

The Miz then reiterated his words on Twitter while retweeting a clip from WWE:

"I stand by this statement."

During the segment, Ciampa attacked Riddle after the latter challenged the former Intercontinental Champion to a singles match. Despite the attack, the former tag team champion defeated The A-Lister with an RKO.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

WWE Fans react to The Miz's statements about Randy Orton

Following his tweet, fans were quick to jump in and express their thoughts on the matter. While some sided with The A-Lister, others were in favor of the Apex Predator.

Check out some of the fans' tweets below:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

For now, it's unclear when the return for the former champion will be. The latest update claimed that Orton was consulting neurosurgeons to determine the proper course of treatment.

Even in his absence, Riddle continues to seek redemption for his best friend. Most recently, he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura in hopes of capturing the Unified Tag Team Championships but ultimately failed. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns answers The Bro's challenge for the undisputed world titles.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far