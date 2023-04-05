Current WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Bayley amidst absence

What is going on with WWE RAW Superstar Bayley?

The leader of Damage CTRL returned to WWE from injury last year at SummerSlam following Triple H taking over the creative regime for the company. But with Vince McMahon seemingly back under the creative helm, is that about to change?

The RAW Superstar took to social media on April 2nd following her loss at WrestleMania 39 to Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus to post a very troubling message. Tweeting the following statement:

"And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye," The RAW Superstar said in a tweet.

While it has been stated that the former Hugger was scheduled to accompany Damage CTRL last night on WWE RAW, she was reportedly pulled at the last minute. This led to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY going at it alone in a losing effort to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Now in a very eyebrow-raising tweet, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai has broken her silence this afternoon to put her leader over with a very heartfelt message, tweeting out:

"I love you @itsBayleyWWE," Dakota Kai said in a tweet.

Mia Yim also chimes in with her support for Bayley

There has been an overwhelming amount of support online for the Damage CTRL leader, and even other women on the roster are voicing their support, like RAW Superstar Mia Yim:

"@ImKingKota @itsBayleyWWE Bayley = best in the game," Mia Yim said in a tweet.

The WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion is yet to comment on her current situation with the company since her April 2nd tweet referenced above.

What do you make of Dakota Kai's tweet? Do you think we're about to see a string of WWE talent departing the company in the next several weeks? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

