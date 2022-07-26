'I do this because of you' - Current Champion sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer Lita (Exclusive)

Lita has paved the way for many women to follow in her footsteps. One of them is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan who recently expressed her love and admiration for the legend.

Although the Hall of Famer is no longer a full-time performer, she proved that she can hang with the best of them in an action-packed match against Becky Lynch. Liv Morgan has previously named Lita as her dream opponent. As the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, such a match is not outside the realm of possibility.

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, Morgan said she'd love to face Lita if the opportunity ever presented itself. She said the following:

"Lita, I love you. Thank you so much for being my inspiration. I do this because of you. Thank you. If you do want to wrestle one day, totally, I'm 100% down. But I'm not going to challenge her. That's crazy." (5.21-5.37)

Liv Morgan will take on Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the previous Premium Live Event to capture the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

She now faces arguably her toughest challenger in Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam with her prestigious title hanging in the balance. As one of the most protected superstars in the business, Rousey enters the contest as the clear favorite. Will the miracle kid be able to stun the world once again?

Indian fans can watch the LIVE coverage of SummerSlam 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on July 31st from 5:30 am (IST).

