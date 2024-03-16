Current WWE Superstar shares details about incident between Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer

Corey Graves was once involved in an alleged incident with a WWE Hall of Famer years ago and a current star shared a few details about it.

One of the most viral news in wrestling at the moment involves the injured CM Punk. Booker T recently shared on his Hall of Fame podcast that he almost got into it with the Second City Saint at NXT backstage.

It blew up and many are assuming that Punk is already causing trouble in WWE, which was the main concern when he returned. Here's what the WWE legend said:

"I almost had like a little run-in with CM Punk. The internet might want to pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week."

And just like what happened with Booker T and Corey Graves a few years ago around 2018, the Punk-Booker rift seemed like a work courtesy of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Sam Roberts, who has been an on-screen talent for WWE since 2016, joked that the Graves-Booker incident happened at Starbucks.

Many media outlets picked up on Booker T's story about almost getting into it with CM Punk. The WWE Hall of Famer even had to clarify things on X (formerly Twitter), joking that they could have been fighting over the food in catering.

What happened between Corey Graves and Booker T?

Corey Graves and Booker T once worked together on commentary for WWE RAW. Things escalated when the former World Heavyweight Champion appeared to shoot on Graves after he was removed from the RAW commentary team in 2018.

It led to an epic 'rant' from Booker T in his Hall of Fame podcast that was picked up by the mainstream media. Graves would take jabs at his former colleague before the two explained on the Heated Conversations podcast that it was all work.

"As soon as I heard it, knowing you as I know you, I was like, 'Oh, that's just Book working.' So I figured, you know, just being in the old-school mentality, I’m like, 'Let’s have fun with this.' Did it take off!" Graves said. [H/T Pro Wrestling Stories].

Michael Cole even wanted a pay-off between Graves and Booker's feud online. Cole was open to wrestling Booker in place of Graves, who was forced to retire due to multiple concussions.