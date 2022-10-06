"I hold grudges" – Current WWE Superstar sends a message to Kayla Braxton

Sami Zayn has made it clear to Kayla Braxton that he still holds a grudge against her for impersonating him on Halloween two years ago.

Kayla Braxton recently shared a memory from 2020 with her fans. Back then, on an episode of Talking Smack, she impersonated Zayn by wearing a gruff orange beard and an outfit that the latter usually wore on WWE TV.

Braxton recalled the moment and mentioned how she dressed up as "a better Sami Zayn than Sami Zayn." The tweet received a response from The Honorary Uce himself, who shared a picture of the correspondent's impersonation. He wrote the following (in character) in the caption of his tweet:

"I hold grudges," wrote Zayn.

Check out the exchange below:

How did WWE fans react to Sami Zayn's response to Kayla Braxton?

Sami Zayn is quite possibly the most beloved WWE Superstar on the current WWE roster. Over the past few months, his work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has received massive praise from the WWE Universe.

Zayn's tweet addressed to Kayla Braxton garnered several amusing replies from his fans. Check out some of those responses below:

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Sami Zayn one of the most over acts on WWE TV today. Roman Reigns recently gave him an "Honorary Uce" T-shirt on SmackDown, which many deem to be the best segment of the year.

Meanwhile, Zayn has been having issues with Jey Uso. Over the past few weeks, Zayn has grown on all members of The Bloodline except Jey, who still doesn't trust the former Intercontinental Champion.

As for Sami Zayn's message to Braxton, it will be interesting to see what the latter has to say about the same. It would certainly be amusing if the WWE The Bump host ends up dressing as Zayn again to get on his nerves.

What did you think of Kayla's impersonation of Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

