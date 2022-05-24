"I don't like it" - Current WWE Superstar wishes he never got a tattoo like Goldberg

WWE NXT's Bron Breakker has admitted that he regrets getting a tattoo similar to the one Goldberg has on his left arm. The NXT Champion appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast and opened up about getting inspired by the former WCW Champion.

Breakker revealed that he was a fan of Goldberg growing up and was 18 years old when he decided to get a tattoo like his wrestling idol.

While the designs have distinct differences, Bron said he hated the tattoo and wished he'd never gotten it during his teenage years:

"Yeah, I mean, I liked Goldberg growing up. He is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time. I wish I didn't have the tattoo, to be honest with you, but yeah, the similarity," said Bron Breakker. "I was 18 at the time when I got it; you could say it was a mistake, but [laughs], you know, it is what it is [laughs again]. Mine's not the exact same either but [it's close]. I don't like it!" (27:15 - 28:49)

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker isn't prioritizing a tattoo cover-up

Bron has been one of NXT's breakout stars and clearly has bigger things to look forward to in WWE. The 24-year-old star isn't planning on getting a rework done on his tattoo.

The two-time NXT Champion, however, will consider a cover-up session somewhere down the line, as he revealed below:

"Probably (if he'd get more tattoos to cover it up). It's not a priority right now; I'm not worried about it. I'll get around to it whenever I do; I'm not like super concerned with it, but you know, I'm sure I'll get something to go with it. We'll see," added Breakker. (28:56 - 29:10)

Bron Breakker has experienced a quick rise through the WWE ranks, primarily due to the people who've guided him along the way. The superstar also named the veterans who've helped him the most, and you can read more on that story right here.

