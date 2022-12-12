Current WWE title holder says they are open to dropping their championship

Winning a top singles title in WWE means company higher-ups have put their faith in you to represent World Wrestling Entertainment. However, Ronda Rousey recently admitted that she is willing to drop her championship.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is the current SmackDown Women's Champion after recapturing her title from Liv Morgan this past October at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Despite holding the blue brand's biggest prize, Ronda recently stated while streaming on her YouTube channel that she is happy to let go of her belt in exchange for the tag team championship.

"Yes," Rousey responded. "I'm happy just to have a tag title. I don't need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both are cool. I've been doing singles for so long, I'm ready to change it up. That's another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

If swerewas to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, the 35-year-old would no doubt look to team up with her longtime friend and current partner-in-crime, Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey addresses recent botch with WWE Superstar

Last month, the Rowdy one defended her title against SmackDown upstart Shotzi. While the match was nothing to shout about, one moment from the contest got fans talking.

During the title match, Ronda was meant to catch her opponent on the apron and DDT her, however, after failing to grab hold of her, Shotzi went crashing to the floor. Continuing to speak on her YouTube stream, Ronda stated that she failed Shotzi during their match.

"So, I was kind of bummed though because we worked on that match for two weeks and we were really excited about it and I feel like I really kind of failed Shotzi. I really wanted to showcase her sh*t and make all of her sh*t look great and show everybody how great she is and that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come back for this run is like showcase new talent and show people." [6:26 - 6:47] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since making her WWE debut in early 2018, Ronda Rousey has achieved plenty in a short space of time, from capturing both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles to main-eventing WrestleMania as well as winning the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

