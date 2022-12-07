Ronda Rousey feels she failed 30-year-old WWE Superstar in her recent match

After a hellacious clash at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Ronda Rousey walked out of the event with the SmackDownn Women's Championship. However, Rousey feels she failed to put over Shotzi in their recent title match.

Last month, Shotzi received the opportunity of her life when she became the number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Unfortunately, the title bout did not meet many fans' expectations.

The match was reportedly cut short, and the two didn't have enough time to practice in the arena. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey suggested she failed to put Shotzi over as their match was tainted with the DDT botch.

“So, I was kind of bummed though because we worked on that match for two weeks and we were really excited about it and I feel like I really kind of failed Shotzi. I really wanted to showcase her sh*t and make all of her sh*t look great and show everybody how great she is and that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come back for this run is like showcase new talent and show people." (From 6:26 to 6:47)

Rousey also mentioned that she wants to put over up-and-coming performers in her second run with the promotion. Over the past year, she has worked with stars like Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey reveals the real reason behind the DDT botch at the premium live event

Ronda Rousey has recently been criticized by many for her in-ring work. However, she continues to be one of WWE's top stars.

Last month, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was on the receiving end of an apron DDT, which seemingly didn't go according to plan. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey revealed why the two superstars botched the move.

"I actually pitched that spot 'cause I loved that she does that but we couldn't practice in my ring because the ropes were too loose. And we couldn't practice it when we got in the arena because there were these big cages (...) So yeah, I f***ed it up 'cause I was so concerned to keeping somebody safe and a lot of times you see me do something for the first time, it is the first time I ever did." (From 3:49 to 4:45)

Fortunately, both superstars continued the match and were not hurt in the sequence. It will be interesting to see what Rousey does next on the blue brand.

