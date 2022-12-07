Ronda Rousey breaks silence regarding major botch at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Last month, Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. However, one spot didn't go as planned, which received heavy backlash from fans. Rousey recently made her first comments about the botched sequence.

In October, Rousey captured her second SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match. After the bout, she turned her back on the WWE Universe and has since sided with Shayna Baszler.

Last month, Ronda Rousey and Shotzi locked horns in a title match, which featured an unfortunate botch as they were able to execute a DDT on the apron. Speaking on her YouTube Channel, Rousey explained the possible reason behind the sequence, which can be viewed below:

"I actually pitched that spot 'cause I loved that she does that but we couldn't practice in my ring because the ropes were too loose. And we couldn't practice it when we got in the arena because there were these big cages (...) So yeah, I f***ed it up 'cause I was so concerned to keeping somebody safe and a lot of times you see me do something for the first time, it is the first time I ever did." (From 3:49 to 4:45)

In the video above, Rousey also detailed how she wanted to protect Shotzi, which is why she botched the landing rather than hurting her opponent.

Ronda Rousey explains why her match with Shotzi was cut short at the premium live event

Five years after its debut in WWE, WarGames finally made its way to the main roster and became a part of the annual Survivor Series event this November.

Similar to previous Ronda Rousey matches, fans were disappointed with the length of her recent title defense against Shotzi. Speaking on her YouTube Channel, she explained why the bout was cut short at the event:

"I guess the match before us went over by like six minutes. They were really concerned about going overtime and the match after that was three-way. So they wouldn't be able to communicate with each other. The match after that was WarGames," said The Rowdy One. (From 6:00 to 6:15)

It would be interesting to see who will prevail in Rousey's upcoming title defense, as she will reportedly lock horns with Raquel Rodriguez.

Who do you think will dethrone The Baddest Woman on the Planet as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

