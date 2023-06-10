Current champion sends a stern message ahead of massive title unification match on WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler sent a message after laying down the challenge for a title unification match on SmackDown

On the recent episode of SmackDown, Kayla Braxton introduced NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for a conversation after they received their main roster call-ups in the recently concluded Draft.

However, before they could utter a single word, the duo was interrupted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The former MMA stars claimed that since the women's tag division on the main roster isn't big enough, they want to acquire the NXT Women's tag titles as well. Fyre and Dawn accepted the challenge before the war of words turned into a physical altercation.

During the segment, Baszler reminded Fyre and Dawn that she was the reason NXT Women's Tag Titles were created, so technically, they belong to her. The Queen of Spades reiterated the same on Twitter, stating that the belts will "die" because of her:

"Those titles are only alive because of me. And now they will DIE because of me. #LimbByLimb #SmackDown"

The title unification match will take place on the June 23 episode of WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been wreaking havoc on the company's tag team division ever since joining forces. The duo have been unstoppable over the last few months and have established themselves as the top tag team in WWE.

They won the vacant women's tag team titles on the May 29 episode of RAW by winning a Fatal Four-Way encounter. On the other hand, Fyre and Dawn captured the NXT Tag Team Championship from former champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley at NXT Stand & Deliver.

With Rousey and Shayna setting their sights on another set of gold, a championship unification match has been made official for the June 23 edition of SmackDown.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



#SmackDown In 2 weeks' time, there's only going to be one set of Women's Tag Team Champions in the WWE! In 2 weeks' time, there's only going to be one set of Women's Tag Team Champions in the WWE!#SmackDown https://t.co/oxMDt91Fu6

Ronda Rousey has constantly called out the state of WWE's women's tag team division, stating that there is a lack of credible challenges on the roster. A title unification could allow the new champions to defend them across all three brands.

Who do you think will win the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Championships? Sound off below, and let us know!

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes