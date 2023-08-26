Currently injured WWE Superstar remembers Bray Wyatt with one word

A WWE Superstar who is out of action with an injury had a one-word message in memory of Bray Wyatt.

After several years in the company, Sonya Deville finally captured gold when she and Chelsea Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Deville sadly suffered a severe injury that has put her out of action for several months. This has resulted in Piper Niven taking Deville's place as one-half of the tag champs. Despite being out of action, Sonya didn't waste time remembering Bray Wyatt.

Yesterday, the news of Wyatt's death sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe. He was out of action for several months due to a "life and career-threatening illness." Yesterday, the Eater of Worlds passed away due to a heart attack at 36.

WWE Superstars sent their tributes to the former WWE Champion. Sony Deville also took to social media to remember the Eater of Worlds with one word.

"Forever," wrote Deville.

It's good to see the WWE roster come together in honor of Wyatt tonight. We send our deepest condolences to Wyatt and his family.

What is your favorite Bray Wyatt memory? Let us know in the comments section.

