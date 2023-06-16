Currently injured WWE Superstar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Bayley

Bayley recently received a heartfelt birthday wish from an injured WWE Superstar.

Bayley introduced Dakota Kai and IYO SKY onto the main roster as part of Damage CTRL. Since the inception of the group, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY's career has taken off. Together, Kai and SKY even won the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Just when Damage CTRL got back into the tag title picture, Kai suffered an injury that put her on the shelf. Despite being injured, Kai has followed Bayley and IYO SKY and even congratulated them on qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Now, Dakota Kai has taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to the Role Model who is celebrating her 34th birthday.

"Happy birthday to this one, I’ll be forever grateful."

Bayley recently claimed that Michael Cole wants a WrestleMania match against her for the payday

One of the most joyous things about Bayley's heel turn has been her on-screen clash with Michael Cole. The Role Model has wasted no opportunity to berate the color commentator. The two have been going at it for many years.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was a recent guest on WWE's The Bump. During the show, she narrated a story of how she ran into Cole at a steakhouse. She then claimed that Cole wants a WrestleMania match against her for the "payday."

"Last week I went into a steakhouse in Des Moines, Iowa because I was hungry. I got in super late, the steakhouse was right next to my hotel, went to the steakhouse. I get a text from who? Michael Cole! He's sitting right in front of me and he says, 'Who sits at a booth all by themselves instead of sitting at the bar like a human?'"

She continued:

"I don't want to sit at the bar because I don't want to talk to people. If you sit at the bar that's an open conversation for people like you. I don't want to talk to Michael Cole. I don't want to see your face, Michael Cole. I'm tired of you. And when I'm ready to get back in your head and when I'm ready to annoy you. I will! I know he wants a Wrestlemania match. That's what he wants. He wants that pay day."

Bayley is set to take part in the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 which also features fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY. It will be interesting to see if those two will work together during the match.

