Curt Hawkins is a former WWE wrestler who was released from the company mid-April along with several other wrestlers in the middle of the pandemic due to WWE's cost-cutting measures. Now, in a teaser clip on IMPACT Wrestling, where he made his debut on 21st July. Currently known as Bryan Myers outside WWE, Curt Hawkins took a direct shot at Vince McMahon on this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

There was nothing hidden about the shot that Curt Hawkins took at Vince McMahon, making it clear what he thought of the WWE Chairman.

You can take a look at Sportskeeda's interview with IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards.

Curt Hawkins takes shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on IMPACT Wrestling

On this Tuesday's IMPACT Wrestling, Curt Hawkins took a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon when he interrupted a promo by Willie Mack and hijacked it. He talked about how he was fired by WWE while his wife was six months pregnant in the middle of a pregnant.

"You've known me a while," Myers said. "Haven't I always played by the rules? Done everything I've been told? Listen to the veterans? Well, where did it get me in this business? Fired! With a wife that's 6 months pregnant sitting at home. I'm so sick of being referred to as somebody's 'good hand'. It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are being made by some out of touch 70-year-old man in some goofy production meeting! Not anymore. I'm taking my career and this business into my hands. You, and all of Impact Wrestling have been put on warning. I am the most professional wrestler, Brian Myers."

"It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are made by some out of touch 70 year old man." @Myers_Wrestling hijacked @Willie_Mack's interview to get his message across. #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Pk8eZOeTgY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020

Advertisement

Currently, Curt Hawkins has the persona of being the most professional wrestler in IMPACT Wrestling. Last week he lost a match to Eddie Edwards and following that, he was visibly frustrated with the way that his match on IMPACT had gone. That same frustration carried over to this week's episode which led to the promo where he took a shot at the WWE Chairman. Vince McMahon never really booked Curt Hawkins in the best possible manner, and the frustration shone through.