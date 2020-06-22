Curt Hennig wanted to make Booker T the new 'Mr. Perfect'

The late great WWE Hall of Famer wanted the former World Champion to adopt his gimmick.

WCW even nixed an angle between Curt Hennig and Booker T.

Curt Hennig.

On the most recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, Booker T revealed a story about Curt Hennig wanting to make him the new 'Mr. Perfect'.

Despite both being employed by WCW, Booker T and Curt Hennig never faced each other in the ring, and Brad Gilmore was surprised by Booker's admission.

Could Booker T have been the next Mr. Perfect?

The 5-time WCW Champion was asked about the rumor which stated that Curt Hennig wanted him to become the next 'Mr. Perfect'. Booker T confirmed the speculation while stating that there were plans for him to do an angle with Hennig but WCW, unfortunately, pulled the plug on it.

Booker stated that his career would have been complete had he been booked to have his highlight reel moment with Curt Hennig.

Booker revealed the following:

"He wanted to work with me so bad," Booker T revealed. When he came to WCW, he wanted to do an angle. I don't know what it was, but they never pulled the trigger on it. He wanted to make me 'Mr. Perfect.' I was like man, that's crazy. "He talked to me about it so many times. He wanted to make me 'Mr. Perfect'. He wanted to do the whole skit all over again with me. It was nuts man. If I'm gonna have my highlight heel with Mr. Perfect, I'm complete. How complete would a career would've been with something like that?" H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

Curt Hennig had one of the most memorable gimmicks of the 1990s as he worked for both WWE and WCW during the aforementioned era of pro wrestling. In addition to being credited for his character work, Hennig was also considered to be one of the best in-ring talents of his generation.

Hennig wrestled his final match in January 2003 before his unfortunate death in February 2003 due to acute cocaine intoxication. The former Intercontinental Champion would posthumously get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and his son, Curtis Axel, would go on to spend 13 years in the WWE before being released earlier this year.

As for Booker T, the WWE Hall of Famer can be found on WWE Backstage and on his podcast, where he regularly shares his honest and insightful opinions about the wrestling business and the current product,