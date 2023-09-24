"Custody of Rhea Ripley match" - Fans call for WWE to have Jey Uso face off against Dominik Mysterio

WWE seems to have a complicated storyline ramping up among Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Jey Uso over the last few weeks. The fans have noticed all the antics from each side and are now calling for a singles match between Jey and Dirty Dom, with Mami's love being at stake.

It all started back when Jey Uso moved to Monday Night RAW, with The Judgment Day extending him an invitation to join their ranks. The former Bloodline member did not seem too enthusiastic about the offer until Finn Balor told him that Rhea Ripley was a fan of his, catching his attention swiftly.

The angle was brought to the audience's attention further with Cody Rhodes suggesting Dominik that his on-screen partner now has her eyes set on Jey. This jab from Rhodes did not sit well, with the NXT North American Champion, who denied the accusation, stating that their group is a family.

It looks as if Rhea Ripley could be caught in the middle between Dominik Mysterio and Jey Uso's infatuation for her. The WWE Universe is calling for a collision to be scheduled in the ring between the two superstars to impress the current WWE Women's World Champion.

Jey Uso recently posted an edit of him and Rhea Ripley; Dominik Mysterio responded

The storyline is quite heating up among Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, with the former Tag Team Champion surprising everyone with his recent actions.

Jey Uso has been at the center of attention ever since his most recent move from SmackDown, leaving his past drama with The Bloodline behind. However, the former right-hand man to Roman Reigns got caught up bumping heads with The Judgment Day over on Monday Night RAW.

Jey usually keeps a straight demeanor in front of the fans but knows when to have his share of fun as well. He recently sent the whole WWE Universe into a frenzy as he posted a fanfiction-like edited picture of him and Rhea Ripley cozying up to each other on social media. Jey also posted a real-life picture of Mami and Dominik hugging alongside the edit in order to annoy his rival.

The fans are pretty sure this edit also caught Rhea's eye, even though she has yet to respond to this edited picture embracing Jey Uso. Dominik Mysterio seemingly won't be taking these teases from Main Event Jey too kindly and will definitely look to prove his love for Mami sooner or later if this story goes on further.

Do you think WWE should book a match between Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio? Will Jey be able to impress Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below!