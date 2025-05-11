"CUT THE DAMN MUSIC" - John Cena goes off after WWE Backlash 2025; fires shots at Randy Orton

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena addressed the crowd after his win at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The 17-time World Champion took massive shots at Randy Orton.
Randy Orton and John Cena are two of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. After a 25-year-long rivalry, the two faced each other in most probably their last match at Backlash 2025. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. The match was filled with chaotic moments as multiple referees were taken out.
In the final minutes of the match, The Viper took control of the bout, and it seemed like he was going to win his 15th World Championship. However, the bout took a massive turn after R-Truth came inside the ring to help his 'childhood hero' against The Apex Predator. This distracted Orton, and Cena took advantage by hitting a low blow. The match ultimately ended in The Chain Gang Soldier's favor, and he retained the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Following the match, the 17-time world champion cut a promo, taking multiple shots at fans. Cena also took jabs at Randy Orton, saying that he needed competition, belittling The Viper's capabilities.
"I know you can't see me, but can you hear me? CUT THE DAMN MUSIC. I don't need music. What I need is competition, and I sure as hell don't need you. Drink it in St. Louis because this is what the last real champion looks like," he said. [0:01 - 0:51]
Check out his promo in the post below:
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's future as the Undisputed WWE Champion.
Please credit WWE's X/Twitter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.