"I was worried"- Becky Lynch recalls Paige's comment that left her concerned 

Becky Lynch recently shared an amusing story on Broken Skull Sessions from the time she was a newcomer in WWE.

Becky Lynch and Paige go way back and were colleagues during their time in SHIMMER. When Lynch was signed to WWE, Paige approached her and the duo engaged in a hilarious conversation.

Lynch hadn't wrestled in seven years and didn't want Paige to tell anyone that she was a good wrestler. Check out the entire anecdote below:

"Lots of people recognized me, Paige being one. She came up to me, I've known her since she was 13. She gave me a big hug and said, "I told everybody how great you are," I was like, "NO! NO! DON'T TELL THEM THAT! Why would you..."

The Irish star added:

"Obviously, I didn't say this to her, but I was like, " No, no, no, no, no, I'm not great, I'm not great. I haven't wrestled in seven years." And so I was worried about that pressure, people thinking, that one, I was great, and two, thinking that I thought I was great. Two being probably the worst, because perception is reality down there."

Becky Lynch quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with

Even though Becky Lynch hadn't wrestled in seven years, it didn't take long for her to impress her peers and trainers in NXT. Lynch spent about two years in NXT before making her way to the main roster.

Big Time Becks did fine for herself on the main roster over the next three years. In 2018, she turned heel on her best friend Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, and thus The Man was born. The character became insanely popular among the WWE Universe over the next several months, to the point that WWE decided to give Lynch the biggest push of any female star in history.

Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35 along with Ronda Rousey and Flair, and pinned Rousey to become a double Women's Champion. She has consistently been one of the most popular acts in WWE over the past three years. Despite being under a lot of pressure in the beginning, the Irish star ended up doing quite well for herself.

Edited by Anirudh B