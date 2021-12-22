WWE teases huge WrestleMania rematch between Brock Lesnar and former rival

WWE is teasing a big WrestleMania rematch between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar is all set to take on his arch-rival Roman Reigns at the Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1, 2022, with the Universal Championship at stake. The Beast Incarnate has been eyeing the Universal Title ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2021.

WWE is scheduled to present a Supershow at the TD Garden in Boston on January 8, 2022. Several matches have been set up for the event so far, including a huge Universal Title bout. Here's what WWE has advertised for the live event:

"Drew McIntyre vs. The Winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1 for the Universal Championship."

This means that if Brock Lesnar defeats Roman Reigns for the gold on Day 1, he will face Drew McIntyre on January 8 at the WWE Supershow. The company is also advertising Universal Championship matches between Drew McIntyre and the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for three other live events:

A January 15 WWE Supershow emanating from The Fargodome in Fargo.

A February 5 WWE Supershow, scheduled at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City.

A February 6 WWE Supershow at the ExtraMile Arena (Boise).

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at a non-televised live event in early 2018

Brock Lesnar hasn't wrestled at a WWE live event in over three years at this point. The last time he worked a live event was way back in 2018. On March 16, 2018, Lesnar took on Kane and Braun Strowman in a Universal Title match at a WWE MSG Show and successfully defended the belt.

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in the business today. He is currently a babyface in his feud with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown and is doing a great job at portraying a hero. The Beast Incarnate even saved Paul Heyman from a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will finally dethrone The Tribal Chief at WWE Day 1? Would you like to see Lesnar take on Drew McIntyre in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry