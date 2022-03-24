D-Von Dudley details his surgery process; reveals what he wants to do next

Former WWE Superstar D-Von Dudley professed his desire to get back to working with the global juggernaut.

D-Von Dudley, who works as a backstage producer for WWE, underwent successful spinal fusion surgery last month. After the surgery, the former Dudley Boyz member revealed he was feeling much better but wouldn't be able to wrestle again as it could damage his back.

The 49-year-old is back with his Table Talk podcast where he revealed the surgery took more time than expected:

"It was scary because I was only supposed to go in there and get L4 and L5 done. When they cut me open and they looked, they saw L6 was bad too. But then they also saw the nerve damage that was going on because the nerves had been pinched for so long that it was causing the nerve damage. So they went in there, had to fix that as well. The surgery was supposed to be three hours. They wind up taking seven-to-eight hours and I guess my wife was waiting outside the waiting room and stuff like that and they sent somebody out to say, ‘Listen, I know we were supposed to be done, but it’s a lot more damage than we thought.’ So I’m just happy to be back in terms of I’m in the recovery stage. I can’t fly yet. I gotta walk with a walker or a cane right now because everything’s still fragile until I go to rehab which is in about another month." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

The former WWE Tag Team Champion said he misses being a producer and wants to get back to it sooner rather than later:

"But I’m happy to be back on the show and I’m looking forward to being back with WWE as a producer too because I do miss it. You know, and I wanna thank everybody, not only from Table Talk, but I wanna thank all the fans around the world for your generous ‘get well’ wishes, ‘best wishes’ and all of that. I mean they were inboxing me and putting it all over my social media. You know, ‘get well’, ‘speedy recovery,’ and ‘God speed.’ Definitely was Godspeed because even for me to be able [to be where I’m at] after a month, because the surgery was February 15th, so after a month of trying to get myself to where I’m sitting up like this was hard. But you know, it’s a miracle, God is good. God is great." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

D-Von Dudley thanks Triple H for getting him a producer role in WWE

D-Von Dudley thanked Triple H, the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE, for helping him land a producer role in the company.

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The perfect gift for a special someone. Merry Christmas and a happy new year !!!!! The perfect gift for a special someone. Merry Christmas and a happy new year !!!!! https://t.co/E6qezRrCIE

Speaking to Wrestle Buddy, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that Triple H always backed him to shine as a wrestler. He also revealed that he never had a problem with the brand due to the support he received from The Game:

“There were times it was me and Bubba versus, say, [Triple H] and Stephanie McMahon. He'd come to me when putting together a match and say, ‘D-Von, let’s shine you, let’s get you over.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, great!’ Hunter was always in my corner, I never had a problem. To this day, I'll always say that it was Hunter who brought me in as a producer." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

What is your favorite D-Von Dudley moment in WWE? Sound off below!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh