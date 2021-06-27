D-Von Dudley heaps praise on the new generation of WWE Superstars

D-Von Dudley is one of the most revered individuals in the professional wrestling industry as a tag team specialist. The 10-time tag-team champion currently works as a backstage producer with WWE and he has recently heaped praise on the current crop of emerging WWE talent.

Being the legend that he is, there can be no denying that D-Von Dudley's opinion is highly valued. Additionally, being in such close counters with today's WWE Superstars makes his opinion on WWE's product all the more valuable.

D-Von recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he discussed the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view and the recently concluded Hell in a Cell.

It was here that D-Von Dudley heaped a huge amount of praise on the newest generation of WWE Superstars. He commented that he is always excited to see them perform, and is happy that he isn't expected to wrestle today.

"In terms of the Money in the Bank, I'm excited for it. Everytime with this new generation they come and do these Money in the Bank matches, you get to see all these new innovative things that they come up with and I'm looking at them going, "Damn! I'm glad I'm ain't wrestling no more..I don't think I'd be able to take that", but it's amazing what these new generation of wrestlers can do with a match like Money in the Bank." said D-Von Dudley

Receiving such high praise from someone like D-Von Dudley should empower the new generation of WWE Superstars. Hopefully we can continue to see some great performances from them.

D-Von Dudley also warns WWE Superstars about messing with Alexa Bliss

There is something particularly supernatural surrounding Alexa Bliss' current character. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has been dabbling in the occult recently, leaving many fans spooked.

D-Von spoke about Alexa on The Bump, where he warned WWE Superstars about messing with Bliss. He claims that things will not end well for those who try to take her and her dark forces on.

