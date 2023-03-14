D-Von Dudley explains why he left WWE (Exclusive)

D-Von Dudley has opened up about why he decided to leave his role as a WWE producer.

The 50-year-old worked in a behind-the-scenes position between September 2016 and January 2023. Prior to that, he established himself as one of the best tag team wrestlers of all time alongside Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, D-Von said he had a great relationship with higher-ups Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. However, he felt it was time for a change:

"I love those guys and I think they're tremendous people," D-Von stated. "I love how they welcomed me into the family and took care of me for so many years. But, just like your parents, not saying they look at me like my parents, you always have to go away from the nest and do your own thing. It's time to grow up." [1:31 - 1:48]

The former ECW star added that disagreements with others in WWE contributed to his departure:

"Although I'm 50 years old, I'm still growing up. I think it was just time to go. You agree to disagree on certain things. Never had a disagreement with Triple H or Stephanie, but it was other people within the organization." [1:49 - 2:03]

D-Von Dudley's current relationship with WWE

Despite recently leaving, D-Von Dudley has nothing but good things to say about his former employers.

The wrestling legend considers WWE his "home" and would like to continue representing the company:

"But, again, it's okay. Sometimes you outgrow things, you outgrow people, and you've gotta move on. So, my hat still goes off to the WWE. I love that place. I would want to be the brand of WWE walking around with WWE shirts all the time. I love that place. It's my home." [2:03 - 2:19]

D-Von also spoke about The Dudley Boyz possibly reuniting as a tag team outside of WWE one day.

