D-Von Dudley heaps praise on former world champion for getting him producer role

D-Von Dudley is thankful to Triple H for helping him become a WWE producer.

Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer; as one-half of the The Dudley Boyz, he had ten reigns as a tag team champion in the company. Alongside Bubba Ray, he also enjoyed plenty of success in various promotions around the world. Triple H's resume speaks for itself; he's a 14-time world champion.

During a recent appearance on Wrestle Buddy, Dudley spoke about The Game and stated that Triple H has always been supportive of him. Likewise, D-Von looked back on how The Cerebral Assassin always wanted him to shine when they worked together in the ring. He also named Triple H as the person who got him a job as a producer with the company.

“There were times it was me and Bubba versus, say, [Triple H] and Stephanie McMahon," said Dudley. "He would come to me when putting together a match and say, ‘D-Von, let’s shine you, let’s get you over.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, great!’ Hunter was always in my corner, I never had a problem. And to this day, I will always say that it was Hunter who brought me in as a producer. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Dudley hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2016; instead, he has been focused on his role behind the scenes in recent years.

D-Von Dudley is aware Triple H is on his way to recovery

Triple H has not made an appearance on WWE programming since his cardiac event in September. Like many others, D-Von Dudley does not know any specifics about the fan-favorite's condition. That being said, he noted that he has heard that the 14-time world champion is on his way to recovery.

On the podcast, D-Von stated that he thinks Triple H will return, and everyone will be happy when he does.

“I don’t know personally, but like everybody else, I’m being told I think he’s on the road to recovery and he’s doing great," said Dudley. "I think people are anticipating his return, and I think they are going to be very happy when they see him take his rightful place." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

WWE @WWE



"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t… Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t…

Though there have been no recent updates about Triple H's return, it is expected that The Game will come back at some point.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Dudley's comments? Sound off below.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of D-Von Dudley? Yes No 2 votes so far