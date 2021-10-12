"We do not do business anymore" - D-Von Dudley reflects on the end of The Dudley Boyz

All great wrestling tag teams eventually come to an end, and the legendary pairing of Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley was no exception.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was a recent guest on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast to discuss his legendary pro wrestling career. During their discussion, D-Von revealed he no longer does business with Bully Ray due to their departure from WWE in 2016.

Still, D-Von also stated there is no animosity between the former partners; instead, they're simply doing their own things now.

“I wish him nothing but the best," said D-Von Dudley. "We do not do business anymore. There’s no hard feelings and I don’t have any animosity towards him. It’s just he’s doing his thing and I’m doing my thing. Bubba and I are not at odds with each other. We don’t hate one another. We just went different ways like most tag teams do."

D-Von Dudley on separating The Team 3D Academy into two different schools

While D-Von Dudley made it very clear that he and Bully Ray don't hate each other, their difference of opinion in 2016 led to the two legends going their separate ways.

To show how far they've drifted apart, their wrestling school, Team 3D Academy has been split into two separate locations in recent years. D-Von's school is still in Florida, while Bully Ray's is in Connecticut.

"This is not a Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels thing where we hate each other," D-Von Dudley contained. "We don't. We just had a difference of opinions at that time and we went our separate ways. Even the wrestling school, he has the wrestling school in Connecticut, I have the one in Winter Park over here. So we both individually own our wrestling schools, but we just do things separate now. That’s all.”

Are you sad to hear that The Dudley Boyz don't work together anymore? Do you think they'll ever reunite somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

