D-Von Dudley reveals what he is doing after leaving WWE (Exclusive)

D-Von Dudley plans to help create the future of WWE by training up-and-coming talents at his wrestling school.

The 50-year-old left his role as a WWE producer in January. He now focuses on the D-Von Dudley Academy in Winter Park, Florida. The venue is close to WWE's Performance Center, where the company's developmental talents hone their skills.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, D-Von said he enjoys teaching young wrestlers about the industry:

"I'm still training wrestlers at DDA – D-Von Dudley Academy, which is right in Winter Park, which is right down the road from the Performance Center. I'm having a great time doing that, so I'm still active within the business doing that." [4:13 – 4:30]

D-Von is an expert panelist in the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. You can vote for your favorites right here.

Details on Matt Bloom's conversation with D-Von Dudley

The Performance Center is run by head trainer Matt Bloom, formerly known as Albert and Tensai, during his WWE in-ring career.

Before leaving his producer position, D-Von spoke to his former co-worker about the role he can play in developing WWE's potential future stars:

"When I left, I was speaking to Matt Bloom, who is heading the Performance Center. [Bloom] told me, 'If you have anybody you feel that is worthy enough to come down to the PC and have a tryout, let us know.' So that's exactly what I'm doing. I'm trying to get the stars of tomorrow ready so they can be that next brand of NXT guys." [4:42 – 5:02]

D-Von has not wrestled since 2016. Asked about a possible Dudley Boyz reunion, the Hall of Famer answered whether he could return to in-ring competition alongside Bubba Ray Dudley.

You can find out more information about the D-Von Dudley Academy right here.

Would you like to see D-Von wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes