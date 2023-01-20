D-Von Dudley's first public appearance after WWE departure announced

D-Von Dudley's first public appearance following his recent WWE departure has been announced.

The Hall of Famer and WWE have parted ways after his seven-year stint as a backstage producer. Prior to his departure, he had been working as a coach at the Performance Center. Dudley announced the same via his official Twitter handle earlier tonight.

He has now put up another tweet announcing his first public appearance on January 26, since his WWE exit. Check out the tweet below:

"Signedbysuperstars.com will be conducting a live virtual signing Thursday Jan 26 at 7pm with Devon Dudley We will have tons of 8x10’s, posters, figures and ring worn for sale and for auction. Plus so much more tune in at 7pm only on http://Signedbysuperstars.com."

D-Von Dudley seemingly enjoyed his job as a backstage producer in WWE

D-Von had been working as a backstage producer since 2016. The WWE Hall of Famer has opened up on various occasions about his role in past interviews. Here's what he had to say about his job while appearing on The A2theK Wrestling Show:

"I can do this for the next 30 or 40 years as a producer, I don't have to take another bump in my life, which I can't now after my back surgery. I don't have to take another bump in my life and be paid very well and my thing is helping out the younger talent. How I got to be in NXT ... When I found out I was going in for back surgery, when I found out how bad it was, I just, I couldn't do the traveling anymore, you know? I didn't want to be in a plane anymore, I didn't want to be in and out of the car. I'm 45 minutes away from the Performance Center, so I'm home in my bed every night." [H/T WrestlingInc]

D-Von Dudley did quite well for himself as an upper mid-card act in various promotions, most notably in the Stamford-based company. It would be interesting to see what's next for the in-ring legend now that his WWE stint has come to an end.

What do you think is next for D-Von Dudley? Sound off in the comments below.

