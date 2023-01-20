WWE Hall of Famer breaks silence following release; thanks Stephanie and Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has been released from the company.

It was reported that D-Von Dudley was released by WWE earlier this afternoon. This came as a shock to many, as the WWE Hall of Famer has worked with the company as a producer since 2016. Dudley had recently been working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before being released today.

D-Von Dudley took to social media this afternoon following his WWE release and thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon for the opportunity. Mentioning that he was very excited to see where God would take him next. Tweeting out:

"Would like to thank Vince, Paul (HHH), Stephanie, and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for the Opportunity that was given. I'm very excited to see where God brings me next, Oh my brother....... TESTIFY!!!!," D-Von Dudley said in a tweet.

D-Von Dudley teases getting back together with another WWE Hall of Famer in the future

This release comes just a month after D-Von Dudley was pulled by WWE from an independent event for Battleground Championship Wrestling at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, where he was scheduled to be in the corner of his former tag team partner Bully Ray against Matt Cardona.

While we didn't get a Dudley Boyz reunion in December, it appears D-Von is open to making this a reality at some point in 2023. Tweeting out:

"I would like to say thank you to everyone out there Who has supported me over the years and been in my corner. It was a great 32 year career with 20 of those years I've been with Bubba entertaining you, and I'm sure somewhere down The road we will do it again," D-Von Dudley wrote.

