WWE Hall of Famer released by the company following Vince McMahon’s return

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has already resulted in multiple changes across the company.

The WWE Universe has been skeptical in recent weeks of things within the company returning to the old normal with the return of Vince McMahon. This includes a random string of pink slips that we've frequently seen over the last three years.

While it doesn't appear to be a mass release, a shocking incident occurred at the company today with the victim being a WWE Hall of Famer.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was released earlier this afternoon.

D-Von Dudley has worked at WWE as a backstage producer since 2016. He had recently been working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The surprise release comes just a month after the company pulled D-Von Dudley from working on an independent wrestling show in Philadelphia for Battleground Championship Wrestling.

D-Von was scheduled to be in the corner of his WWE Hall of Fame tag team partner Bully Ray for his hardcore death match against Matt Cardona.

